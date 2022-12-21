An artist’s impression of a promenade and channel between artificial islands of the Lantau Tomorrow Vision project. Photo: Handout
An artist’s impression of a promenade and channel between artificial islands of the Lantau Tomorrow Vision project. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong economy
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

A housing glut in Hong Kong? Mega projects risk churning out too many flats as population trends change, experts warn

  • Lantau Tomorrow Vision and Northern Metropolis call for building about 1 million flats in coming years
  • But experts argue previous estimation city will have more than 8 million residents by 2041 may no longer be accurate, noting population has fallen for past two years

Fiona Sun
Edith Lin Kahon Chan and Fiona Sun

Updated: 12:12am, 22 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An artist’s impression of a promenade and channel between artificial islands of the Lantau Tomorrow Vision project. Photo: Handout
An artist’s impression of a promenade and channel between artificial islands of the Lantau Tomorrow Vision project. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE