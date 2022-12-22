A World Trade Organization panel has found that the United States broke trading rules when it required products made in Hong Kong to be relabelled “Made in China”. Photo: AFP
WTO rules for Hong Kong in its trade dispute with US

  • World Trade Organization panel finds that US broke trade rules in forcing Hong Kong goods to be relabelled ‘Made in China’
  • US rejects the ruling, saying ‘we will not cede our judgment or decision-making over essential security matters to the WTO’

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 1:01am, 22 Dec, 2022

