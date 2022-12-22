A ‘Made in Hong Kong’ sign at the city’s airport. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong commerce minister urges US to respect WTO ruling on not needing ‘Made in China’ label for city goods
- Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau says administration will closely monitor Americans’ next move before taking further action
- Row centres on US requirement for city’s exports to be labelled ‘Made in China’, as opposed to the previously recognised ‘Made in Hong Kong’ marking
A ‘Made in Hong Kong’ sign at the city’s airport. Photo: Nora Tam