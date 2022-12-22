A ‘Made in Hong Kong’ sign at the city’s airport. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong commerce minister urges US to respect WTO ruling on not needing ‘Made in China’ label for city goods

  • Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau says administration will closely monitor Americans’ next move before taking further action
  • Row centres on US requirement for city’s exports to be labelled ‘Made in China’, as opposed to the previously recognised ‘Made in Hong Kong’ marking

Lilian ChengNatalie Wong
Lilian Cheng and Natalie Wong

Updated: 11:32am, 22 Dec, 2022

