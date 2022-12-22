Restaurants and banquet caterers are expected to see benefits after the latest round of relaxations of coronavirus precautions. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong performance venues applaud loosening of Covid-19 restrictions on numbers, but other sectors may take longer to see benefits

  • Banquets and cinemas will have to wait to see results of decision to axe some coronavirus restrictions
  • Catering industry still expected to take HK$350 million through increased bookings for winter solstice, although figure well down on normal years

Rachel YeoKitty WangKarin Lyu
Rachel Yeo Kitty Wang and Karin Lyu

Updated: 11:59pm, 22 Dec, 2022

