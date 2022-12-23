The cabin crew union of Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways, has urged members to only follow official working hours as part of a “work-to-rule” industrial action to win more rest time, after previously warning of a strike on Christmas or Lunar New Year if demands were not addressed. Announcing the campaign ahead of the festive holidays, the 5,000-strong Cathay Pacific Airways Flight Attendants Union said it received unanimous backing from members in a meeting, and that details on the coming action would be revealed soon. Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific crew gets nod for possible further action in dispute “We hereby urge you to take real actions to support the union in fighting for what you deserve, for instance, sufficient layovers,” it said in a Facebook post to members on Thursday night, with an image bearing the words in English: “Don’t rush me.” “If you’re not going to do this the easy way, we’ll have to do it the hard way,” the group added in a line aimed at Cathay management. A step-by-step guide video would be distributed to union members, the post stated. The announcement followed a breakdown of wage negotiations with airline management earlier this month, with the union then complaining about an increase in the number of flights over recent months amid what it said was an inability by the company to replenish downsized manpower. Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific crew gets nod for possible further action in dispute In some extreme cases, union representatives said crew members had been assigned on same-day return flights for consecutive months, with their outstation allowances cut. The basic monthly salary for newcomers had been reduced to HK$9,100 (US$1,167), they said, warning they would not rule out further action on Christmas or the Lunar New Year long weekend in late January. Cathay has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, with Hong Kong under one of the world’s toughest travel regimes for nearly three years. In 2020, the carrier laid off some 8,500 jobs, accounting for about a quarter of the group’s total workforce, and closed its subsidiary regional airline Cathay Dragon. Hong Kong’s air passenger traffic expected to return to pre-Covid levels by 2024 As of June, Cathay and its subsidiaries employed more than 20,800 people worldwide, of whom around 17,000 are based in Hong Kong, according to its website. The Post has contacted the airline for comment on the union’s latest action.