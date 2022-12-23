Top-notch applicants can apply to work in Hong Kong from next Wednesday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong economy

Applications to open next Wednesday for top talent eager to work in Hong Kong as officials vow 4-week vetting period to entice professionals

  • City’s No 2 official Chan Kwok-ki says online application platform to launch on December 28 as part of ‘combination punches’ to compete for talent
  • Online platform to direct applicants to most suitable talent scheme and provide information on living in Hong Kong

Cannix YauChris Lau
Cannix Yau and Chris Lau

Updated: 6:11pm, 23 Dec, 2022

