The Cross Bay Link and the Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin Tunnel opened on December 11. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Traffic zips along new Hong Kong bridge, but what happens after holidays?

  • Kowloon residents say Cross Bay Link and Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin Tunnel will be tested when schools resume classes and more buses use links
  • New routes are sending cars to mouth of Eastern Harbour Tunnel, where congestion already severe, says Francis Fong of Hong Kong Information Technology Federation

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 11:01am, 25 Dec, 2022

