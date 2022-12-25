Some residents are flocking to the airport to enjoy Christmas abroad. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong holidaymakers take advantage of relaxed Covid travel rules to enjoy overseas Christmas breaks

  • Official figures show daily number of people departing Hong Kong since travel rules easing on December 14 has hovered between 26,000 and 32,000
  • Travellers express willingness to splash out on ‘hunger to travel’, as others take chance over Christmas holiday to reconnect with family living overseas

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 2:52pm, 25 Dec, 2022

