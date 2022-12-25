Some residents are flocking to the airport to enjoy Christmas abroad. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong holidaymakers take advantage of relaxed Covid travel rules to enjoy overseas Christmas breaks
- Official figures show daily number of people departing Hong Kong since travel rules easing on December 14 has hovered between 26,000 and 32,000
- Travellers express willingness to splash out on ‘hunger to travel’, as others take chance over Christmas holiday to reconnect with family living overseas
