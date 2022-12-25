Residents wait to cross the border. Shenzhen on Sunday increased the daily quota of Hong Kong arrivals for the second time in a week, from 2,800 to 3,500. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
New task force brings together Hong Kong ministers to start planning full reopening of mainland border
- Ministers from each of the 15 bureaus begin discussions on operational matters, logistical arrangements and risk management concerns
- Two official mainland sources say quarantine-free arrangement for cross-border travellers may start as early as January 3
