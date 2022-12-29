Travellers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday were pleasantly surprised to discover that the city had dropped a requirement for PCR tests after landing, following a similar move by mainland China. The government on Wednesday announced that all visitors, including those from mainland China, Taiwan, Macau and overseas, would no longer need to undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests after arriving in Hong Kong, a measure that took effect on Thursday. All arrivals are still required to obtain a negative result from a PCR test or rapid antigen test (RAT) 48 or 24 hours, respectively, before their flight, and show their results, either a PCR test report or a photo of a RAT, if asked by government officers. Among the first batch of inbound travellers was Jerry Yuan, a 19-year-old student from the United States, who was unaware of the new measures until he was approached by the Post. Yuan was looking for a PCR testing station at the airport. “It is definitely a surprise for me and I am really happy to hear [about the changes],” he said. “For travellers like me, the new arrangement makes it more convenient and I will be more willing to visit Hong Kong as a result of the changes.” Ying Li, 23, another student from the US who had just arrived in the city, said she felt the policy changes had come at the right time. She will stay in the city for two days before heading to Beijing. “Based on what happened on the mainland, where the government ditched its “zero-Covid” policy, I think the change in measures in Hong Kong was inevitable,” she said. “Even though it appears to be later than other countries, the situation and priorities for every place are different. For Hong Kong, it’s the right time to drop the measures.” The city eased its pandemic curbs three days after Beijing’s announcement on Monday that it would begin scrapping Covid-19 tests on arrival and a measure requiring centralised quarantine for patients from January 8. Hong Kong required all asymptomatic inbound travellers to provide deep throat saliva samples for Covid-19 tests upon arrival from April 2020. The practice was changed to a mandatory on-arrival PCR test at the airport in May this year, with visitors also required to undergo screening on their third day of arrival. Under the latest arrangements, carrying out daily RATs for six consecutive days for travellers is optional and the vaccine pass scheme, as well as all social-distancing measures, have been scrapped, but the mask-wearing mandate remains. At the airport, Jet Mendoza, 33, who works in marketing and arrived from the Philippines, said he was taken aback by the latest arrangements. “I was expecting to get swabbed today after my arrival, but that didn’t happen,” said Mendoza, who plans to stay in Hong Kong for four days to celebrate the new year. “I still did my own testing within 24 hours out of caution.” Japan eases Hong Kong flight curbs, adds 3 more airports for arrivals Arrivals will no longer need to fill in a health declaration form before their flight, but they must show their test results – a PCR report or a picture of their RAT test – when asked by government officers. Mendoza said he wished the vaccine pass scheme had remained. The scheme had required residents as young as five to be triple-jabbed to enter certain premises. Starting from Thursday, residents and travellers will no longer be required to use the vaccine pass to enter premises such as restaurants and bars. “I think they should keep it. For me, every country should still require people to get vaccinated and travellers should be asked to get vaccinated before they enter the country,” he said.