Restaurants enjoy business uptick after Hong Kong lifts most Covid curbs, unvaccinated diners also make a return

  • Some restaurants have added tables to boost business following the cancellation of capacity limits
  • Operators keep table dividers in some outlets to help maintain appropriate social distance between customers and give them a sense of security

Kitty Wang
Kahon Chan and Kitty Wang

Updated: 7:21pm, 29 Dec, 2022

