Economists have pinned hopes of reviving Hong Kong’s trade sector on the reopening of the border with the mainland. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong records worst monthly export performance since 1954 with plunge of 24.1 per cent in November

  • Poor performance followed another drop in October, when exports contracted by 10.4 per cent compared with same month in 2021
  • Economists say Hong Kong’s trade decline comes amid period of disrupted cross-border land transport and overseas countries raising interest rates to fight inflation

Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 8:49pm, 29 Dec, 2022

