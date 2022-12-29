Economists have pinned hopes of reviving Hong Kong’s trade sector on the reopening of the border with the mainland. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong records worst monthly export performance since 1954 with plunge of 24.1 per cent in November
- Poor performance followed another drop in October, when exports contracted by 10.4 per cent compared with same month in 2021
- Economists say Hong Kong’s trade decline comes amid period of disrupted cross-border land transport and overseas countries raising interest rates to fight inflation
