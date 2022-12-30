Cathay Pacific cabin crew members have warned of insufficient rest time on flights. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific cabin crew union threatens work-to-rule action on Lunar New Year in ultimatum to management over demands for more rest time, manpower boost

  • The 3,000-strong group says it has met management on other occasions this year but no agreement has been set
  • Members at emergency meeting on December 6 had unanimously agreed on industrial action

Laura WestbrookHarvey Kong
Laura Westbrook and Harvey Kong

Updated: 4:01pm, 30 Dec, 2022

