Cathay Pacific cabin crew members have warned of insufficient rest time on flights. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific cabin crew union threatens work-to-rule action on Lunar New Year in ultimatum to management over demands for more rest time, manpower boost
- The 3,000-strong group says it has met management on other occasions this year but no agreement has been set
- Members at emergency meeting on December 6 had unanimously agreed on industrial action
