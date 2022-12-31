A woman pays for her shopping with her Octopus card at Sai Ying Pun wet market. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A woman pays for her shopping with her Octopus card at Sai Ying Pun wet market. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong economy
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s Octopus card stays on top: departing chairman pleased that elderly people, small merchants use it too

  • Keeping it simple has worked to win over users and vendors, says David Eldon, chairman since 2016
  • Company needs to persuade taxi drivers to accept e-payments, as most still prefer receiving cash

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 9:00am, 31 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman pays for her shopping with her Octopus card at Sai Ying Pun wet market. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A woman pays for her shopping with her Octopus card at Sai Ying Pun wet market. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE