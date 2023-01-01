The latest date of January 8 for border reopening with the mainland is the clearest indication from Hong Kong on the long-awaited move. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong eyeing January 8 reopening of border with mainland China, city’s No 2 official says in clearest indication yet on long-awaited date

  • Chief Secretary Eric Chan says checkpoints that have been closed for three years are poised to resume operations, with ‘quota’ set in first phase
  • City leader John Lee had earlier indicated mid-January target

Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 12:23pm, 1 Jan, 2023

