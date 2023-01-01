John Lee and his wife (centre) at a countdown celebration on Saturday night. Photo: Handout
John Lee and his wife (centre) at a countdown celebration on Saturday night. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong economy
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s John Lee to visit Middle East to forge economic ties, says he is ‘racing against the clock’ for business and concedes Singapore’s ‘advantage’

  • Chief Executive John Lee in New Year’s Day speech says two main targets are to get city out of the Covid shadows and implement blueprint measures
  • He stresses need to ‘let people’s lives return to pre-pandemic ways as much as possible’ and open border with mainland ‘gradually and orderly’

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 1:11pm, 1 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
John Lee and his wife (centre) at a countdown celebration on Saturday night. Photo: Handout
John Lee and his wife (centre) at a countdown celebration on Saturday night. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE