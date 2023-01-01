John Lee and his wife (centre) at a countdown celebration on Saturday night. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s John Lee to visit Middle East to forge economic ties, says he is ‘racing against the clock’ for business and concedes Singapore’s ‘advantage’
- Chief Executive John Lee in New Year’s Day speech says two main targets are to get city out of the Covid shadows and implement blueprint measures
- He stresses need to ‘let people’s lives return to pre-pandemic ways as much as possible’ and open border with mainland ‘gradually and orderly’
John Lee and his wife (centre) at a countdown celebration on Saturday night. Photo: Handout