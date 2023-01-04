Korean superstar girl group Blackpink will hold three shows in Hong Kong. Photo: Getty Images
‘Going to Hong Kong before everyone’: mainland China music fans raring to see shows in city such as Blackpink concert, upon border reopening
- Demand driving up prices, with scalpers on Chinese flea market app hawking tickets for more than double original price
- Three years of pandemic shutdown in country has meant enthusiasts on mainland have been starved of large shows and events
