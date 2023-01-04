Hong Kong’s future retail sales performance is expected to improve with the widespread axing of Covid-19 restrictions and an anticipated rise in inbound travellers, the government has said. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong’s future retail sales performance is expected to improve with the widespread axing of Covid-19 restrictions and an anticipated rise in inbound travellers, the government has said. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong retail sales for November fall 4.2 per cent, as authorities hope for better showing after Covid curbs easing, possible rise in arrivals

  • Total value of sales in November was HK$29.5 billion, down from HK$31.9 billion in recorded October
  • The latest figures do not reflect the government’s drastic lifting of Covid-19 measures last month

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 5:20pm, 4 Jan, 2023

