After hosting a video conference with Japanese authorities on Wednesday, the government said it would continue to urge the country to rescind all restrictions imposed on Hong Kong flights.

The decision followed an announcement that central and local authorities were seeking to resume cross-border travel between Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland, which is experiencing a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu had earlier expressed disappointment at the decision, vowing to discuss the matter with the country’s local consulate.

The restrictions also triggered airlines to cancel services to popular destinations during the peak holiday season, with one operating special flights to bring Hongkongers home.