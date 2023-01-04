Japan opens all cities to Hong Kong travellers in abrupt U-turn on Covid travel rules
- Country will also allow certain flights from Hong Kong starting on Sunday, city officials say
- Change comes after the two sides meet via video conference on Wednesday, according to officials
Japan will allow Hong Kong arrivals to land at any airport in the country in an abrupt U-turn on Covid-19 travel curbs after earlier restricting them to a handful of destinations, the city’s government announced on Wednesday.
The country would also allow certain flights from Hong Kong starting on Sunday, officials said.
On December 30, Japan limited passenger flights from Hong Kong to the following airports: Narita, Haneda, Kansai, Chubu, New Chitose, Fukuoka and Naha.
After hosting a video conference with Japanese authorities on Wednesday, the government said it would continue to urge the country to rescind all restrictions imposed on Hong Kong flights.
The decision followed an announcement that central and local authorities were seeking to resume cross-border travel between Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland, which is experiencing a rise in Covid-19 cases.
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu had earlier expressed disappointment at the decision, vowing to discuss the matter with the country’s local consulate.
The restrictions also triggered airlines to cancel services to popular destinations during the peak holiday season, with one operating special flights to bring Hongkongers home.
Global airline body the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on December 28 also expressed disappointment over countries reintroducing restrictions, calling on such governments to formulate policy based on “science and facts”.