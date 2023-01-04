Hong Kong’s scheme to attract global talent receives “enthusiastic response”, says authorities. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s new talent scheme receives ‘enthusiastic response’ as 1,400 applications approved in 7 days
- Top Talent Pass Scheme has received a total of 2,600 applications since it opened, according to authorities
- Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun is going to Singapore to tap overseas experience on talent recruitment
Hong Kong’s scheme to attract global talent receives “enthusiastic response”, says authorities. Photo: Jonathan Wong