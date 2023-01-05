Japan lifts most restrictions imposed 10 days ago on travellers from Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong economy
Japanese U-turn on flight restrictions for Hong Kong takes travel agents and tourists by surprise and leads to extra costs for re-booking trips

  • Travellers struggle to rearrange travel plans; many pay extra to rebook trips after Japan lifts travel restrictions after just 10 days
  • Industry expert warns change of heart too late for travel agents to organise new travel packages for Lunar New Year holiday

Karin Lyu

Updated: 7:37pm, 5 Jan, 2023

