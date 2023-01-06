Travellers from Hong Kong queue to cross the border into mainland China at the Schenzhen Bay checkpoint. Photo: Sam Tsang
Travellers from Hong Kong queue to cross the border into mainland China at the Schenzhen Bay checkpoint. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong business bodies start to plan mainland China trips as border authorities brace for Sunday reopening

  • Chamber of commerce chief predicts ‘sharp rebound’ in economy in 2023 after border reopening announced
  • Business leaders warn of potential problems; highlight complex visa application process for foreigners and time taken for cross-border driving licence renewals

Cannix YauLaura WestbrookRachel Yeo
Cannix Yau Laura Westbrook and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 8:00am, 6 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Travellers from Hong Kong queue to cross the border into mainland China at the Schenzhen Bay checkpoint. Photo: Sam Tsang
Travellers from Hong Kong queue to cross the border into mainland China at the Schenzhen Bay checkpoint. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE