Tracy, not her real name, is one of hundreds of thousands of Hongkongers about to head north. She will visit her adult daughter and mum, who has suffered a stroke. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
‘I miss them so much’: Hongkongers with loved ones in mainland China make final travel preparations ahead of Sunday’s reopening
- After three years of separation, city residents can finally be reunited with family and friends over border as 50,000 daily quota launches
- Sze Lai-shan, deputy director of Society for Community Organisation, says families who had secured initial spots felt like they had won Mark Six jackpot
