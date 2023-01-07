Travellers in Hong Kong wait to cross the border into mainland China. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cross-border travel: daily quota on Hongkongers heading to mainland via land checkpoints may be raised or lifted if traffic runs smoothly, commerce minister says

  • ‘The ideal situation is that we hope we can even remove the quota later,’ Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau says
  • From Sunday, 50,000 travellers a day will be allowed to use land checkpoints at Lok Ma Chau railway station, Man Kam To and the Shenzhen Bay Port

Cannix Yau and Chris Lau

Updated: 1:05pm, 7 Jan, 2023

