Travellers in Hong Kong wait to cross the border into mainland China. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cross-border travel: daily quota on Hongkongers heading to mainland via land checkpoints may be raised or lifted if traffic runs smoothly, commerce minister says
- ‘The ideal situation is that we hope we can even remove the quota later,’ Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau says
- From Sunday, 50,000 travellers a day will be allowed to use land checkpoints at Lok Ma Chau railway station, Man Kam To and the Shenzhen Bay Port
