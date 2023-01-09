Job listings for the catering and retail sectors have increased since the city’s fifth coronavirus wave, according to data from an online platform. Photo: Sam Tsang
Job listings for the catering and retail sectors have increased since the city’s fifth coronavirus wave, according to data from an online platform. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: demand for frontline staff surges in Hong Kong retail, catering sectors, but employers say workers are scarce

  • Catering sector jobs on online platform Moovup reached more than 12,000 in December 2022, a rise of around 230 per cent since March of the same year
  • But employers warn increasing salaries has failed to entice people to apply for frontline jobs in catering and retail industries

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 8:41am, 9 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Job listings for the catering and retail sectors have increased since the city’s fifth coronavirus wave, according to data from an online platform. Photo: Sam Tsang
Job listings for the catering and retail sectors have increased since the city’s fifth coronavirus wave, according to data from an online platform. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE