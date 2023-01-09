Sunday’s border reopening was a mixed bag for retailers. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong malls chase after mainland Chinese visitors with HK$18 million in perks, but few shoppers found on first day of border reopening

  • ‘I almost forget how convenient it is to shop in Hong Kong,’ says Xu Jiamin, a Shenzhen resident, who had spent HK$20,000 by Sunday morning
  • No overflow of mainland shoppers in city’s shopping areas on Sunday, but retailers predict uptick soon and prepare rewards to woo travellers

Rachel Yeo Oscar Liu Karin Lyu and Kitty Wang

Updated: 7:00am, 9 Jan, 2023

