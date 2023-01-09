Sunday’s border reopening was a mixed bag for retailers. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong malls chase after mainland Chinese visitors with HK$18 million in perks, but few shoppers found on first day of border reopening
- ‘I almost forget how convenient it is to shop in Hong Kong,’ says Xu Jiamin, a Shenzhen resident, who had spent HK$20,000 by Sunday morning
- No overflow of mainland shoppers in city’s shopping areas on Sunday, but retailers predict uptick soon and prepare rewards to woo travellers
