Hong Kong’s first trade showcase since the border reopening had a not-so-bubbly reception. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s first trade showcase since the border reopening had a not-so-bubbly reception. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Slow start to Hong Kong’s first big trade show of 2023, with mainland Chinese vendors lamenting low turnout despite border reopening

  • Participants from mainland China say turnout has dipped compared with pre-pandemic events, adding foreign clients called Asia trips ‘not cost-effective’
  • But city’s trade development council notes number of foreign exhibition attendees is gradually increasing following rollback of Covid-19 entry restrictions

Lo Hoi-ying
Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 7:30pm, 9 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s first trade showcase since the border reopening had a not-so-bubbly reception. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s first trade showcase since the border reopening had a not-so-bubbly reception. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE