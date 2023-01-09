Hong Kong’s first trade showcase since the border reopening had a not-so-bubbly reception. Photo: May Tse
Slow start to Hong Kong’s first big trade show of 2023, with mainland Chinese vendors lamenting low turnout despite border reopening
- Participants from mainland China say turnout has dipped compared with pre-pandemic events, adding foreign clients called Asia trips ‘not cost-effective’
- But city’s trade development council notes number of foreign exhibition attendees is gradually increasing following rollback of Covid-19 entry restrictions
