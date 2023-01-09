Hong Kong’s economy will grow by 3.8 per cent and the jobless rate will ease to 3.3 per cent this year as activity picks up following the reopening of the border with mainland China, one of the city’s largest business groups has predicted. But the 4,000-member Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce on Monday also cautioned that higher interest rates and weak global demand could still create headwinds for the recovery of the local economy. “The recent rollback in Covid-related restrictions and the resumption of cross-border activities will prove to be the most effective catalyst for the economy to recover quickly,” CEO George Leung Siu-kay said. “It is a long-awaited much-needed shot in the arm for the business sector. We hope that very soon the remaining restrictions can be dropped so that normal border crossing can be restored.” In November, Hong Kong downgraded its full-year forecast to a 3.2 per cent economic contraction after gross domestic product (GDP) fell for three straight quarters, prolonging the recession. The chamber’s figure of 3.8 per cent growth for 2023 is broadly in line with the 2-5 per cent expansion predicted by several economists last week, who similarly expected a boost from the end to nearly all Covid-19 curbs in the city. After three years of restrictions, Hong Kong and the mainland resumed quarantine-free travel on Sunday, and 75,751 people have so far crossed the border excluding traffic at the airport and ferry terminals, according to the Immigration Department. A total of seven checkpoints have returned to regular operating hours, but residents using the land crossings must book a spot online first, with the daily quota limited to 50,000. Calling the pace of the reopening “unexpectedly speedy”, Leung said business sentiment had become more positive recently. Vendors lament low turnout at first Hong Kong trade showcase after border reopens “But we are only starting to gradually recover from a very weak situation. It will take time for things to fully restore normal. We hope the government can continue doing something to assist the business sector,” he said, pointing to another round of consumption vouchers as an example. The coupons were introduced in 2021 in a bid to boost the city’s economy, with each eligible resident receiving e-coupons worth HK$5,000 (US$640). Last year, a second round made HK$10,000 available to each eligible resident. The scheme has cost the government close to HK$100 billion in total. With an expected increase in economic activities and people’s flow, Leung expected the retailing sector could see a full rebound in the second half of 2023. The chamber predicted a 10 per cent growth in retail sales in the year, as well as a 4.5 per cent growth in exports. The business lobby expected the jobless rate would further ease to 3.3 per cent for 2023. After hitting a 10-month high of 5.4 per cent in the February to April period in 2022, the jobless rate has been steadily improving, falling to 3.7 per cent in September to November, marking the seventh consecutive decline that year. But Leung cautioned local recovery was tied to interest rate rises and global demand levels, which had been affected by the lingering Russia-Ukraine war. “It was projected that the peak interest rates in the US could be up to 5 per cent in 2023. Inevitably, Hong Kong’s interest rates will also keep rising,” Leung said, referring to the local currency’s peg to the American dollar. Interest rate rises would suppress household consumption and dampen business investment, he warned. Professor Terence Chong Tai-leung, executive director of Chinese University’s Lau Chor Tak Institute of Global Economics and Finance, called the chamber’s forecast conservative. “One should not be too surprised if we see a 5 per cent growth in 2023,” he said. “On the one hand, there is the low base effect. Last year, we had a contraction. And with the reopening of the border, we can expect retailing and tourism to revive quickly. The good sentiment may also help shore up the stock market.” Will reopening border with mainland China help Hong Kong’s economy bounce back? Meanwhile, the chamber said the government needed to do more to attract talent following three years of pandemic woes which aggravated the city’s brain drain which had seen the local workforce had shrunk by about 140,000 over the past two years. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu rolled out a raft of measures in his maiden policy in October to tackle the shortage. Among the new measures are special visas and tax concessions on home purchases for professionals from both the mainland and overseas. “The government has seemed to focus on attracting high-end talent,” Leung said. “But there is also a shortage of labour in the middle-ranking and frontline levels in many sectors. We hope the government can also ease labour import restrictions.” In November last year, the chamber asked 357 members about their outlook for 2023, and more than half said the measures Lee had unveiled to attract talent did not go far enough. Commuters glad to be on move again after reopening of Hong Kong-mainland border When asked about the leading challenges they faced, the companies put “brain drain” as the third-highest, behind cross-border travel restrictions and reduced business activities due to social-distancing measures. “A shortage of skilled workers has made it difficult for those with hiring intentions to find suitable recruits. Unless the issue is addressed properly and effectively, the chamber believes it will be very difficult to maintain our global competitiveness.” Separately, Financial Secretary Paul Chan disclosed on Monday that many leading enterprises and start-ups in the innovation and technology sector had been contacting the government over plans to open regional headquarters in the city or expand their business here. “Some also have plans to be listed in Hong Kong,” said Chan, who attributed it to the government’s policies on attracting enterprises and talents.