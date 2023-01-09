Resumption of quarantine-free travel between city and mainland has been welcomed by the business community. Photo: Jelly Tse
Major Hong Kong business group predicts 2023 turnaround, GDP to grow 3.8 per cent after border reopening with mainland China

  • Border reopening is ‘a long-awaited much-needed shot in the arm for the business sector’, says Hong Kong General Chamber CEO George Leung
  • But warns combination of inflationary headwinds and ‘brain drain’ could dampen city’s much-needed recovery

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 10:59pm, 9 Jan, 2023

