The border between Hong Kong and the mainland reopened on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong to launch ‘big promotion exercise’ to lure visitors, city leader says, brushing aside concerns over lack of mainland Chinese tourists after border reopening
- Striking an upbeat tone, Chief Executive John Lee says he expects mainland arrival figures to go up after Lunar New Year
- Lee says economic benefits of the border reopening will come and calls on public to look at issue over long term
