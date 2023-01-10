The border between Hong Kong and the mainland reopened on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong to launch ‘big promotion exercise’ to lure visitors, city leader says, brushing aside concerns over lack of mainland Chinese tourists after border reopening

  • Striking an upbeat tone, Chief Executive John Lee says he expects mainland arrival figures to go up after Lunar New Year
  • Lee says economic benefits of the border reopening will come and calls on public to look at issue over long term

Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 12:38pm, 10 Jan, 2023

