Children under the age of three travelling to Hong Kong are exempt from pre-departure PCR testing whereas those going to the mainland will need to undergo a test. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong authorities to discuss PCR test requirements for children under 3 with mainland counterparts
- Children under three travelling to Hong Kong are not required to undergo testing but those travelling from the city to the mainland need to do a test
- Government-run community facilities have extended their throat swab testing services to children under the age of three
