Children under the age of three travelling to Hong Kong are exempt from pre-departure PCR testing whereas those going to the mainland will need to undergo a test. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong authorities to discuss PCR test requirements for children under 3 with mainland counterparts

  • Children under three travelling to Hong Kong are not required to undergo testing but those travelling from the city to the mainland need to do a test
  • Government-run community facilities have extended their throat swab testing services to children under the age of three

Sammy HeungHarvey Kong
Sammy Heung and Harvey Kong

Updated: 4:47pm, 10 Jan, 2023

