A host of countries have added new restrictions for travellers arriving from Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Overseas restrictions on arrivals from Hong Kong will hurt city’s tourism recovery, industry leaders say
- Need to do PCR tests before leaving Hong Kong likely to make visitors choose other destinations, industry leader says
- US, South Korea and Japan are among countries who have imposed restrictions on travellers from city
A host of countries have added new restrictions for travellers arriving from Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man