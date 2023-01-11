A host of countries have added new restrictions for travellers arriving from Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Overseas restrictions on arrivals from Hong Kong will hurt city’s tourism recovery, industry leaders say

  • Need to do PCR tests before leaving Hong Kong likely to make visitors choose other destinations, industry leader says
  • US, South Korea and Japan are among countries who have imposed restrictions on travellers from city

Denise Tsang and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 8:24am, 11 Jan, 2023

