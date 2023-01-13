Hong Kong’s property market history can be instructive for mainland China, according to former chief executive Leung Chun-ying. Photo: Dickson Lee
Former city leader CY Leung says Hong Kong can share property market expertise with mainland China

  • Leung Chun-ying emphasises importance of curbing property speculation, says city’s taxation and financial toolkit can be instructive for mainland China
  • Adds that mainland’s implementation of property laws and regulations, policy measures and market data, lags behind its building capabilities

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 11:08pm, 13 Jan, 2023

