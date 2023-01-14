Hong Kong’s drive to attract global talent gathers momentum as new scheme receives 5,300 applications. Photo: Nora Tam
Global talent scheme exceeds expectations, attracts 5,300 applicants, labour minister says
- Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun says response to Top Talent Pass Scheme shows locals city is attractive place
- Government’s quest for foreign high-fliers will not harm local graduates who are still valued by authorities, minister adds
