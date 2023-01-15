Travellers prepare to leave Guangzhoudong on high-speed trains bound for Hong Kong after travel restrictions were eased. Financial secretary Paul Chan said the move had boosted interest in investment in the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong to launch global charm offensive as city returns to normality after Covid-19 crisis, financial secretary Paul Chan says
- Senior officials to pay more visits to other countries to attract investment and talent as quarantine-free travel between city and mainland China resumes
- Chan promises to highlight Hong Kong to business leaders at World Economic Forum meeting in Switzerland this week
