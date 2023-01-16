A visitor browses the blossoms at the Lunar New Year Fair. Photo: Elson Li
Shoppers turn out for Hong Kong’s first Lunar New Year flower market since border reopening but no budding sales mood among vendors
- Visitors to Lunar New Year Fair at Victoria Park include shoppers travelling from mainland China to Hong Kong following nationwide rollback of Covid-19 policies
- But vendors say bids for stalls have become more expensive in recent years and express pessimistic outlook amid period of economic uncertainty
A visitor browses the blossoms at the Lunar New Year Fair. Photo: Elson Li