Hong Kong watchdog warns against health claims of pricey chicken essence, says cheap alternatives more effective

  • Consumers can get as much protein from HK$1,700 worth of chicken essence products for less than HK$6 eating simple alternatives, new report finds
  • Significant errors in product labels for certain brands were also discovered, with sodium and protein contents misrepresented

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 8:04pm, 16 Jan, 2023

Nora Tam (left), chairwoman of the Consumer Council’s research and testing committee, and Gilly Wong, the watchdog’s chief executive. Photo: Handout
