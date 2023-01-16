But an economist warns the tourism industry will not experience meaningful recovery in the short term. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong tourism industry begins slow walk to recovery as city records 604,564 visitors in 2022

  • Number of visitors to Hong Kong last year marks sixfold increase from 91,000 logged in 2021
  • But industry unlikely to make meaningful recovery in near term, economist says, pointing to remaining travel restrictions along Hong Kong-mainland Chinese border

Oscar Liu

Updated: 11:21pm, 16 Jan, 2023

