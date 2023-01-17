A return to quarantine-free travel between mainland China and Hong Kong has not yet resulted in a flurry of visitors. Photo: May Tse
A return to quarantine-free travel between mainland China and Hong Kong has not yet resulted in a flurry of visitors. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Mainland Chinese visitors make up 14 per cent of all Hong Kong arrivals since border reopening, marking sluggish start to tourism recovery

  • Tourism sector lawmaker Perry Yiu says many operators optimistic about post-Lunar New Year boost, but full recovery might not be on cards until next year
  • Only 64,000 mainland Chinese residents among the 460,000 inbound travellers at all checkpoints from January 8 to 16

Jess Ma and Edith Lin

Updated: 12:42am, 18 Jan, 2023

