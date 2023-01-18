Cruise liner Silver Spirit is in Hong Kong for one night. Photo: Elson Li
‘Happy to support Hong Kong’: city welcomes return of first international cruise ship in 3 years, as Silver Spirit sails in from Singapore
- Vessel from Silversea Cruises docks at Tsim Sha Tsui to warm welcome, including lion dance performance
- City has at least 82 cruise calls lined up for the year with another ship, the German Mein Schiff 5, to call at Kai Tak in March, bringing more than 5,000 visitors
