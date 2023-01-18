Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District has unveiled new initiatives to attract visitors. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District pins hopes on mainland Chinese tourists after recording widening losses in 2022

  • Direct bus line from high-speed rail terminus at West Kowloon to the arts hub among a slew of new initiatives to entice visitors
  • Art precinct’s net losses almost doubled from HK$869 million in 2021 to HK$1.56 billion in 2022

Zhao Ziwen

Updated: 10:20pm, 18 Jan, 2023

