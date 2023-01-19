A Cathay employee helps passengers at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Dickson Lee
Cathay Pacific passengers enjoy smooth check-in process at Hong Kong airport even as cabin crew union starts work-to-rule policy
- Union is seeking fairer roster arrangements, more manpower on flights and contract reviews, among other demands
- But not all cabin crew members are strictly following the union’s guidelines on the industrial action
