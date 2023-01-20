Mandatory isolation of Covid-19 patients will not be ordered after January 30. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong businesses welcome move to scrap mandatory isolation for Covid patients but want more done to revive tourism
- With isolation orders axed from January 30, infected workers without symptoms will be able to return to office
- Scrapping PCR tests for cross-border travel would do more to boost lagging tourism numbers, says executive director of industry body
