Cathay’s net loss for 2022 could reach up to HK$7 billion, the airline has revealed. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific warns of HK$7 billion in ballooning losses as it aims to reach 70 per cent pre-pandemic capacity by year’s end
- Cathay CEO Ronald Lam says strong performance in second half of 2022 was offset by significant deficits from associated companies
- But airline data shows number of passengers last month rose by 768.7 per cent compared with same period in 2021
Cathay’s net loss for 2022 could reach up to HK$7 billion, the airline has revealed. Photo: Yik Yeung-man