“With Hong Kong opening up and the stock prices climbing up, there is a rising consumer sentiment with people loosening their purse strings. The catering industry has restored 90 per cent of its pre-Covid business. I can feel that people are happy now.”

Residents and travellers alike have used the occasion to dine with relatives and friends following the city’s axing of restrictions last month, such as a vaccine pass requiring patrons to be fully inoculated or to seek an exemption to enter select premises, as well as a cap on the number of people per table at restaurants.

Wong said people were also scrambling to book spring banquets in February and March, while demand for wedding venues was robust since the Year of the Rabbit was considered an auspicious time to get married.

Ray Chui Man-wai, chairman of Kam Kee Holdings, which operates 44 restaurants, said his company was enjoying brisk trade as their venues were fully booked until Tuesday.

“This year is the first time in three years amid the coronavirus pandemic that people, including the unvaccinated, can dine out freely with their families and friends. Many haven’t had a real family gathering for three years so they seize the chance today,” said Chui, who is also president of the Institute of Dining Art.

Residents shop for seasonal decorations in the run-up to Lunar New Year. Photo: EPA-EFE

David Leung Chi-wai, chairman of Seafood Delight Group, which encompasses 17 Chinese restaurants, said his outlets were all fully booked until Wednesday.

“There has been a greater flow of customers. Our group’s business has returned to 90 per cent of pre-Covid levels,” he said.

“I’ve observed an increasing number of mainland Chinese tourists coming to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong. They usually bring in large luggage when they eat in our restaurants.”

Branch manager Danny Yip, who runs U Banquet Group’s Kwun Tong outlet, said no spaces were available at his restaurant between January 21 and 26, with business soaring 60 per cent from last year.

“This is a rare chance for families to get together so they all jump on it,” he said.

Afternoon shoppers in Causeway Bay packed out the streets leading to the Lunar New Year Fair, with some taking home items such as moth orchids, peach trees and lilies from the flower market.

French teacher Michael Natalie, 50, said she had set her sights on buying a pot of white daffodils there, since the flower was common in her native France.

While this was her second Lunar New Year in Hong Kong, it was her first time at the festive market.

“It’s wonderful because of all the flowers, all kinds of orchids. And we don’t have the same thing in Europe,” she said.

But those running stalls in Victoria Park said sales this year had been disappointing, despite the event following the government’s rollback of Covid-19 restrictions last month and the resumption of quarantine-free travel with the mainland on January 8.

Shoppers browse a selection of nipple fruits at the Lunar New Year Fair. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

Veteran peach blossom seller Tam Chun, 73, said he expected to make a loss this time around as sales had fallen 40 per cent from 2021. The flower market last year was cancelled when Hong Kong underwent its fifth coronavirus wave.

“This is the worst year ever in my 42 years [at the market]. Even when there were heavy downpours at a couple of previous fairs, those years did better than this one,” said Tam, who blamed a poor entrance layout for the drop in shoppers.

Rita Chan, a trader looking to sell her discounted moth orchids, said this year’s sales had been the worst in a decade, with fewer visitors coming to the market and her business falling 60 per cent from two years ago.

“In previous years we should be going home already at this hour,” she said.

Saturday also marked a day of travel for some. Immigration figures showed 37,810 people had left Hong Kong and another 7,657 had arrived by 10am, compared with the 129,289 departures and 59,816 arrivals recorded a day earlier.

By the morning of Lunar New Year’s Eve, some 77,000 spaces on Saturday were available at testing centres and another 100,000 spots for Sunday.