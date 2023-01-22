Tourists shopping in Tsim Sha Tsui after the reopening of the border between mainland China and Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Tourists shopping in Tsim Sha Tsui after the reopening of the border between mainland China and Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s economy could face ‘some difficulties’ in first quarter, but recovery in sight for city, finance chief says

  • Economy performing much better now compared with November, Financial Secretary Paul Chan says
  • ‘I think as we enter the second quarter, the strength of recovery should be much more obvious,’ Chan says

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 3:21pm, 22 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Tourists shopping in Tsim Sha Tsui after the reopening of the border between mainland China and Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Tourists shopping in Tsim Sha Tsui after the reopening of the border between mainland China and Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE