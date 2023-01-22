Tourists shopping in Tsim Sha Tsui after the reopening of the border between mainland China and Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s economy could face ‘some difficulties’ in first quarter, but recovery in sight for city, finance chief says
- Economy performing much better now compared with November, Financial Secretary Paul Chan says
- ‘I think as we enter the second quarter, the strength of recovery should be much more obvious,’ Chan says
