Families throw their Lunar New Year requests onto the wishing tree at the traditional festival at Lam Tsuen in Tai Po. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong talent headhunting scheme attracts thousands of applicants, including HK$2 million plus earners

  • 5,800 applicants for new talent scheme; 800, including mainland Chinese, earn more than HK$2 million a year, chief secretary says
  • Eric Chan releases figures as he prays for city prosperity at traditional Well-wishing Festival in Tai Po

Jess Ma and Emily Hung

Updated: 9:26pm, 22 Jan, 2023

