Families throw their Lunar New Year requests onto the wishing tree at the traditional festival at Lam Tsuen in Tai Po. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong talent headhunting scheme attracts thousands of applicants, including HK$2 million plus earners
- 5,800 applicants for new talent scheme; 800, including mainland Chinese, earn more than HK$2 million a year, chief secretary says
- Eric Chan releases figures as he prays for city prosperity at traditional Well-wishing Festival in Tai Po
