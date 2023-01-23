Hong Kong’s health minister has expressed hope of a further easing of coronavirus curbs. Photo: Jelly Tse
Health minister hopeful Hong Kong will lift more Covid curbs after Lunar New Year, says city soon to begin next stage of border reopening
- Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau says curbs easing to go ahead despite expected surge in cases after holiday, arguing city has strong immunity levels to combat virus
- Authorities closely monitoring data logged at border checkpoints and eyeing launch of second phase soon, minister adds
Hong Kong’s health minister has expressed hope of a further easing of coronavirus curbs. Photo: Jelly Tse