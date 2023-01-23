Mong Kok is busy with shoppers on the second day of Lunar New Year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Mainland Chinese aren’t biting as Hong Kong restaurants say lean times still here, despite lifting of most border restrictions
- Some blame high number of Hongkongers abroad for the Lunar New Year holiday, but others say restaurants lifted by family gatherings and banquets
- Travel industry chief predicts recovery to pre-pandemic levels will not be seen until middle of year
Mong Kok is busy with shoppers on the second day of Lunar New Year. Photo: Dickson Lee