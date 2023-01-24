Some Hongkongers living in Shanghai say they have lost confidence in the city, but others see better times ahead. Photo: Bloomberg
Tired of lockdowns, protests and policy changes, Hongkongers in Shanghai weigh options to stay or leave
- Jolted by recent events, some say they have lost confidence, but others see better times ahead
- Political commentator Lau Siu-kai says as mainland China opens up, Hongkongers will return to seize opportunities
