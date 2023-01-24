Some Hongkongers living in Shanghai say they have lost confidence in the city, but others see better times ahead. Photo: Bloomberg
Some Hongkongers living in Shanghai say they have lost confidence in the city, but others see better times ahead. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Tired of lockdowns, protests and policy changes, Hongkongers in Shanghai weigh options to stay or leave

  • Jolted by recent events, some say they have lost confidence, but others see better times ahead
  • Political commentator Lau Siu-kai says as mainland China opens up, Hongkongers will return to seize opportunities

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 6:00pm, 24 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Some Hongkongers living in Shanghai say they have lost confidence in the city, but others see better times ahead. Photo: Bloomberg
Some Hongkongers living in Shanghai say they have lost confidence in the city, but others see better times ahead. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE