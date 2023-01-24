A Hong Kong economist has warned authorities against disbursing another round of consumption vouchers as part of this year’s financial budget, arguing the policy will have little effect due to an absence of external economic stimulus. Over the past two years, the government issued the vouchers to Hongkongers to support the pandemic-battered economy, with non-permanent residents becoming eligible for them in 2022. Authorities disbursed HK$5,000 (US$638) for the first round in 2021, while the second in 2022 was increased up to HK$10,000. Simon Lee Siu-po, an economist and honorary fellow at the Asia-Pacific Institute of Business at Chinese University, on Tuesday told a radio programme that the economic benefits generated by the previous rounds were not sustainable. “As we are on our way back to normality, I don’t think a consumption voucher scheme is needed,” he said, referring to the recent rollback of the city’s anti-epidemic restrictions. Hong Kong finance chief pledges to spend wisely but does not rule out vouchers Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po on Sunday said he had yet to decide whether this year’s budget, which will be delivered on February 22, would feature another round of handouts. He added that some political parties had expressed opposition during a closed-door meeting, citing the heavy pressure on the city’s finances. According to Lee, total retail sales in October reached HK$31.9 billion immediately after the second phase of the 2022 scheme launched, but dropped to HK$29.5 billion the following month. “We should strive to boost the economy to pre-Covid levels,” he said. “If we keep stimulating the economy using our reserve, which is already dropping, the benefit would only last for a short while.” Lee argued there was a limit on how much local consumption could boost the economy since external stimulus was absent, noting few tourists had visited the city despite the resumption of quarantine-free travel with mainland China earlier this month. Hong Kong’s retailing faces a slow slog even as border opens With most recipients opting to receive their handouts on their Octopus cards, allowing them to pay for daily necessities, it was possible that some were not contributing to extra consumption locally and were saving their own money for travelling, he said. The economist added that authorities could reduce the handouts to HK$5,000 each to limit the impact on the city’s financial reserve, but believed it would be far less beneficial than last year’s round of sweeteners. Lawmaker Kingsley Wong Kwok, of the Federation of Trade Unions, called on the government to keep the consumption voucher scheme and also consider allowing residents to use them to pay utility bills and rent. “Hong Kong is seeing the light at the end of the dark tunnel, but it’s the hardest time and the government should lend them a helping hand,” he said. “Compared to tax refunds, consumption vouchers could better stimulate the economy and alleviate people’s financial burden.”